LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Intel Capital invests US$72 mln in 12 startups

1
2018-05-10 10:42shine.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Intel Capital has invested a total of US$72 million in 12 startups, including three firms from China.

The startups are involved in artificial intelligence, cloud, Internet of Things and silicon technologies, said Intel, the world's top computer chipmaker.

The Chinese firms with Intel Capital's investment include Xiamen-based Reconova, an AI company engaged in computer vision and machine learning technologies, Beijing-based Alauda, a cloud service provider, and Shanghai-based Espressif Systems, a chip designer for IoT products covering tablets, wearables and smart home devices.

The latest new funding has brought Intel Capital's total investment to above US$115 million so far this year, said Intel, which is seeking new business opportunities in mobile and cloud sectors.

Intel didn't provide detailed investment figures.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.