Intel Capital invests US$72 mln in 12 startups

Intel Capital has invested a total of US$72 million in 12 startups, including three firms from China.

The startups are involved in artificial intelligence, cloud, Internet of Things and silicon technologies, said Intel, the world's top computer chipmaker.

The Chinese firms with Intel Capital's investment include Xiamen-based Reconova, an AI company engaged in computer vision and machine learning technologies, Beijing-based Alauda, a cloud service provider, and Shanghai-based Espressif Systems, a chip designer for IoT products covering tablets, wearables and smart home devices.

The latest new funding has brought Intel Capital's total investment to above US$115 million so far this year, said Intel, which is seeking new business opportunities in mobile and cloud sectors.

Intel didn't provide detailed investment figures.