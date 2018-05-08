LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Apple denies overcharging consumers over in-app purchases

1
2018-05-08 15:38chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The U.S. tech giant Apple has denied that it is taking advantage of the large number of iOS users in China and overcharging them when they have in-app purchases, reports Chinanews.com.

This follows customer complaints that subscribing to the same services, including online videos, and calling for a taxi through apps, costs more through iOS than Android in China. Many enterprises and app developers blame the 30 percent commission they pay Apple as the reason for the price difference.

Apple has since stressed that the pricing rights for in-app purchases are controlled completely by the developers. If the apps are providing material services, such as selling products or providing a taxi through Didi Chuxing, no commission is charged at all, according to the report.

The company added that the commissions cover the tools and resources it provided for the app developers and also the platform for the apps to meet customers worldwide.

"We will not allow those apps that are trying to cheat the customers with inappropriately high prices," according to Apple's guidance to the verification of apps.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.