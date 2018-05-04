Shanghai launches services action plan

Shanghai is implementing an action plan to improve its ability to allocate global resources and achieve high-quality development in the service economy by 2020.

On April 22, the city released a three-year plan on developing the Shanghai Service brand to enhance its capability to serve as an economic center, the city government said at a press conference yesterday.

During the 2018-2020 period, the city will lay emphasis on enhancing the ability to serve the Yangtze River Delta, the area along the river, the country, the Belt and Road Initiative, and indeed the whole world.

"Shanghai will focus on the brand influence, develop in accordance with the highest international standards to raise the city's attraction, creativity and competitiveness," said Ma Chunlei, director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Ying Yong told a conference to promote the city's four brands — manufacturing, service, shopping and culture — on April 24 that the city should attach importance to improve the impact in the development of the Shanghai Services brand.

To achieve greater impact, the city will enhance the ability of gathering and allocating resources, expand service scope, and make full use of various platforms.

In terms of brand cultivation, Shanghai will put service quality at the top of the list and give priority to efficiency.

Shanghai ranked as the ninth global city in the 2017 Advanced Producer Service Ranking released by GaWC, indicating that the city has strong advantages and influence in the producer service sector.

"For the next step, the city will further push forward the opening-up and improve its international influence, aiming to build Asia-Pacific's leading and the world's famous professional service brand," Ma said.

The action plan also puts emphasis on people's experiences and feelings. For instance, Shanghai will launch a batch of programs on aviation facility improvements to improve flight punctuality at both Pudong and Hongqiao airports by 2020.

To achieve the goals of developing the Shanghai Service brand, the city will make plans and launch the first batch of 13 campaigns, three of which will focus on enhancing the urban service functions, three on upgrading the service economy level, and seven on serving citizens and improving the service environment.

"The special programs in the three-year action plan are a open and comprehensive system, and will continuously include the qualified campaigns of all fields," Ma said.