U.S. action on ZTE to hurt itself: MOC

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that the U.S. action against China's leading telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will damage itself.

"The action targets China, however,it will ultimately undermine the United States itself," MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a press conference.

The United States will lose tens of thousands of job opportunities, while hundreds of related U.S. enterprises will also be affected, he said.

The act has fueled widespread concerns over U.S. investment and business environment, Gao said. "We hope the United States don't fancy itself clever, or it will only reap the bitter fruits from what it has sown."

