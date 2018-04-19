Still no talks over trade dispute between China, U.S.: MOC

There have not been any bilateral talks over trade frictions between China and the United States, China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The United States submitted a file to the World Trade Organization on April 17 claiming that they are willing to negotiate over the trade dispute with China.

The U.S. move follows WTO procedures, which order members to respond to a request for settlement from another member within ten days, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

Gao reiterated that U.S. Section 232 and Section 301 measures to slap tariffs on Chinese products seriously violate WTO rules.

Gao said the two sides have not yet held any bilateral talks over the U.S. Section 301 investigation and the proposed US tariff list on Chinese goods.