How Shanghai will ensure it hosts a world-leading expo

Shanghai will go all out to support the 2018 China International Import Expo.

At the mobilization meeting of the last 200 days' preparation for the expo yesterday, Shanghai's Party Secretary Li Qiang highlighted its major significance and added that the expo would bring great opportunities.

The China International Import Expo is the world's first national-level expo that focuses on imports and is a pioneering undertaking in the history of international trade.

The expo will support the comprehensive expansion of Shanghai's new round of opening-up, Li added. The city should magnify the driving effect and spillover effect of the expo combining with the promotion of the Shanghai Shopping brand, so as to develop the city into a hub to distribute imported goods across China and Asia.

The city will place great emphasis on exhibition services, including facilitating customs clearance beforehand, Li said.

During the expo, Shanghai should ensure the smooth progress of the fair, strive to build a model of "smart expo," set up a launching platform for new technology and products, and offer services for purchasing and trading.

Also, matchmaking of investment and trade after the expo will require close attention, Li said.

The city will actively offer "multi-mode and multi-channel services" for foreign businesses to enter Chinese markets.

The preparation for the expo requires all authorities of districts and departments to give their support, Li added.

Shanghai should learn from the experiences of the world-class exhibitions to develop the China International Import Expo into a world-leading exhibition.

Shanghai should also strengthen its links with the Yangtze River Delta region to ensure a successful hosting of the import expo and to spread the benefits that the expo will bring across the region, Li said.

More than 500 people on behalf of various authorities, organizations and companies attended yesterday's meeting.