LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China urges U.S. to treat Chinese companies lawfully, fairly

1
2018-04-17 09:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Tuesday urged the United States to create a fair, just, and stable legal and policy environment for Chinese companies.

This came hours after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced activation of denial of export privileges against leading Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp for alleged violations of the Export Administration Regulations.

"The MOC will closely track the case and is ready to take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, " said a MOC spokesperson.

ZTE has extensive trade and investment cooperation with hundreds of U.S. companies, creating tens of thousands of jobs in the United States, the spokesperson said.

"China has consistently asked Chinese companies to comply with the laws and policies of host countries and manage their businesses in line with laws and regulations," said the spokesperson.

An official statement from ZTE said Tuesday the company is aware of activation of the denial order, and "is communicating with relevant parties proactively in order to respond accordingly."

Read more:

U.S. suspends export control deal with China's ZTE

U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday suspended an export control settlement deal with Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation.

"U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has imposed a denial of export privileges against Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation (ZTE Corporation), of Shenzhen, China," it said in a statement.

ZTE responds to U.S. purchase ban

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it is aware of the denial order activated by the United States Department of Commerce.

"At present, the company is assessing the full range of potential implications that this event has on the company and is communicating with relevant parties proactively in order to respond accordingly," ZTE said.

This came hours after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced activation of denial of export privileges against ZTE.

Based in Shenzhen, ZTE is a leading global provider of telecom equipment, networking solutions and one of the world's fastest growing smartphone manufacturers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.