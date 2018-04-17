LINE

ZTE responds to U.S. purchase ban

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it is aware of the denial order activated by the United States Department of Commerce.

"At present, the company is assessing the full range of potential implications that this event has on the company and is communicating with relevant parties proactively in order to respond accordingly," ZTE said.

This came hours after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced activation of denial of export privileges against ZTE.

Based in Shenzhen, ZTE is a leading global provider of telecom equipment, networking solutions and one of the world's fastest growing smartphone manufacturers.

　　

