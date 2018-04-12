LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Ctrip plans to open 1st overseas call center in Scotland

1
2018-04-12 13:24shine.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Nasdaq-listed Ctrip plans to set up its first overseas call center in Scotland as the company aims to provide quality services to meet demand from the booming outbound tourism market, China's biggest online tourism website said today.

Plans for the call center in Edinburg came after Ctrip acquired Scotland-based Skyscanner for 12 billion yuan (US$19.0 billion).

Ctrip will continue to invest overseas, Chief Executive Jane Sun said during a meeting with Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister.

In 2017, the number of Chinese tourists to Scotland jumped 120 percent and they spent 14,412 yuan on average during the trip, a 50 percent growth from a year ago, said Ctrip.

Besides expanding overseas, Ctrip also intends to tap new technologies like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing to boost its revenue and better serve tourists, Sun added.

Ctrip, with more than 300 million registered users, posted a net profit of 2.1 billion yuan in 2017, reversing a 1.4 billion yuan loss in the previous year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.