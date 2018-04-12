WeChat suspends linking to popular short video apps

Tencent has suspended direct linking from WeChat to at least four major short video apps following an order from the State Administration of Radio and Television as the crack down on "vulgar" content continues.

Tencent said it has suspended WeChat users' direct linking to short video apps, including its own popular video app Weishi, along with Kuaishou, Tik Tok and Xigua Video.

Users can still manually copy short video links and open them in their smartphone browsers.

Earlier this month, the State Administration of Radio and Television found "vulgar" and "low class" content on news portal Toutiao, as well as amateur video app Kuaishou. The two platforms were told to remove the content and shut down the accounts of those who initially uploaded it.

On April 10, the authority ordered Toutiao to close down joke app Neihan Danzi, as well as its social network account on WeChat.

Kuaishou has followed the authority's decree and has already deleted 50,000 short videos and closed down 11,000 accounts, while Tik Tok has suspended its live-streaming and comment functions.