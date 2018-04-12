Xi outlines climate for investment

President Xi Jinping holds discussions with representatives of entrepreneurs from home and abroad, who gather here for the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, South China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

He explains plans to ease domestic market access, boost world economy

China will create a more comfortable and orderly environment for investors from both home and abroad, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remark in a meeting with representatives of domestic and foreign entrepreneurs who attended the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia 2018. [Special coverage]

China is dedicated to building an open world economy to contribute to the development of Asia and the world, Xi said, adding that the business leaders are welcome to board the fast train of China's development and share in the fruits of China's reforms, opening-up and development.

It is hoped that entrepreneurs around the world can gain from the process of China's reform and opening-up, Xi said.

Xi expressed optimism in the Chinese economy, as the country works toward its two centenary goals. He said China will make great efforts to move its economic development from high speed to high quality.

China will stick to its path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and deepen reform and opening-up, he said.

China's reform will continue and the country's doors will open wider, Xi said.

He pledged to improve rules and regulations, pursue high-quality growth, improve governance and provide the people with a sense of gain, happiness and security.

Through putting forward the Belt and Road Initiative, China aims to share its development with the world and pursue common development, Xi said.

China seeks no exclusionary blocs and imposes no business deals on others while implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said.

China is pushing to form the blueprint of the East Asia Economic Community to jointly build the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Zone, Xi said.

In the meeting, nine businesspeople from countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan and Britain delivered speeches. They spoke highly of China's achievements made through reforms and opening-up and appreciated China's prominent contribution to pushing global economic growth.

They said the important measures announced by Xi at the forum's opening ceremony to boost opening-up are exciting and had sent a positive signal to push forward the process of globalization.

China has made unprecedented efforts to deepen reforms and boost opening-up, and China's development has provided a promising future for foreign investment, they said.

The businesspeople expressed a willingness to participate in China's reform and opening-up, jointly taking part in the Belt and Road Initiative, pursuing better business development and jointly pushing prosperity for the Asian and world economies.