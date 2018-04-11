LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to boost daily quotas for stock connect mechanism

1
2018-04-11 13:30Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Starting from May 1, China will further expand daily quotas for its Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect in the latest move for wider market opening-up, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Wednesday.[Special coverage]

The daily southbound quotas for each of the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong connects will be quadrupled to 42 billion yuan (about 6.67 billion U.S. dollars), according to Gao Li, the CSRC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the daily northbound quota, which allows investors in Hong Kong to buy shares in the mainland, will be quadrupled to 52 billion yuan, Gao said.

The arrangement of daily quotas has helped maintain stock market stability, Gao said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.