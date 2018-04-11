China not to devaluate RMB to cope with trade tension with U.S.: central bank governor

China will not devaluate its currency to cope with trade tension with the United States, China's central bank governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.[Special coverage]
The country's exchange rate regime is working smoothly, he added.
China will not devaluate its currency to cope with trade tension with the United States, China's central bank governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.[Special coverage]
The country's exchange rate regime is working smoothly, he added.
Most capital market opening-up measures to be implemented by June 30: Yi Gang2018-04-11
Yi Gang endorsed as China's central bank governor2018-03-19