HSBC appoints head for Asia Pacific Belt & Road business

HSBC has appointed Mukhtar Hussain, the bank's chief executive in Malaysia, as the Asia Pacific head for China's Belt & Road initiative.

The newly created role, which will be effective from July 1, will see Hussain spearhead key initiatives and relationships to grow HSBC's Asian BRI business and drive collaboration across the bank's global businesses.

Peter Wong, deputy chairman and chief executive of the bank, said Hussain is the "ideal person" to lead the next phase of HSBC's BRI strategy and growth plan as he has successfully implemented its growth strategy and supported clients in the BRI and ASEAN regions.

Hussain, a 36-year veteran with the bank, has been CEO of HSBC in Malaysia since 2009 after working in the UK, the Middle East and North Africa with the bank.

　　

