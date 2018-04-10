New high-speed train to be introduced in 2020

A high-speed train with variable gauge system and a top speed of 400 kilometers per hour will be operational by 2020, Liu Hualong, chairman of China Railway Rolling Stock Corp, said on Monday.

China's railways are aiming for the future and integrating into modern society, with a few changes to be made public in next three to five years, Liu told a session at Boao Forum for Asia, in South China's Hainan Province, according to thepaper.cn. The new train will be introduced around 2020, Liu said in the report. [Special coverage]