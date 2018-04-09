Central bank tightens checks of ID cards presented at banks

The People's Bank of China has announced a pilot program to tighten checks of the information collected from resident identification cards, reports Xinhua.

The program aims to crackdown on people opening bank accounts or transferring financial assets using fake or stolen ID cards, or cards belonging to other people. The pilot program will start from Monday at China's state-owned banks in Tianjin, Shanxi Province, Fujian Province, as well as several other locations.

As part of the pilot program, verification will also start for mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents, mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, and permanent residence ID cards for foreigners. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, and China Merchants Bank in Shanghai, Fujian Province, and Shenzhen are all taking part in the pilot.

It is expected that the verification process will gradually be extended nationwide.

Efforts to verify an ID card will occur when an individual opens or makes a change to a personal account at one of the participating banks. Attempts to use an expired ID card will be rejected. And banks are obliged to report to the police instances where people use a fake ID card, or one belonging to another person.

If someone wants to question the outcome of the verification, they can lodge an application with local branches of the central bank so that their ID can be verified by the Ministry of Public Security and local public security institutions. Individuals can also apply for verification directly with the ID card service center of the Ministry of Public Security.