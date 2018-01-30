Self-driving trucks used in Zhuhai port and to be tested in Shanghai

Self-driving trucks adopting the latest artificial intelligence applications are being used in Zhuhai port and will be tested too in Shanghai port, said a Shanghai-based startup which develops the trucks.

Self-driving trucks can help logistic companies and ports improve work efficiency and save labor cost, according to industry watchers.

These self-driving trucks, used in Zhuhai Port in Guangdong Province, can also see the environment, navigate and decide on the best routes to move containers within the port using using AI and chips developed by startup Westwell.

The trucks feature latest technologies in machine learning, mobile robotic product development, visual recognition and truck management system, which are vital in an unmanned smart port system in the future, said Tan Limin, chief executive of Westwell.

After a half year of testing, the self-driving trucks used in Zhuhai are "safe", according to Westwell.

The startup has also just signed a cooperation deal with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co to develop self-driving trucks to move containers in the city's port. Shanghai-listed Zhenhua is the major machinery supplier for Shanghai's smart port systems in near future.

China's national strategy aims to develop a core AI market worth over 150 billion yuan by 2020, according to the State Council, or Cabinet.