Internet and e-commerce sector tops as largest employers

2018-01-30 10:02shine.cn Editor: Li Yan

The Internet and e-commerce industry was the largest employer last year, followed by the investment and securities sector, recruitment portal 51job.com said in a report today.

Internet and e-commerce companies offered 3.96 million job positions last year, exceeding the 2.72 million positions offered by investment and securities companies, 51job.com said based on a total of 36 million non-repeated job advertisements it published last year.

Positions for educational and training personnel surged 42 percent year on year to 2.21 million, the quickest among all tracked sectors.

51job.com found three quarters of its job advertisements came from privately-ownedv companies, and candidates born after the 1990s accounted for 63 percent of the total number of job seekers.

China's largest cities continued to pursue talent aggressively as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou together accounted for 44 percent of the website's total job positions.

The report said the job market is set to remain active this year amid China's rosy outlook for economic recovery and exports.

　　

