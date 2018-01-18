LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Saturation hits mobile phone sales

1
2018-01-18 10:03shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

China's mobile phone sales fell 27.1 percent last year as the market became saturated after several years of rapid growth.

In 2017, China's mobile phone sales totaled 491 million units, down 27.1 percent from a year earlier. The number of newly released models also fell 12.3 percent from a year ago to 1,054, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a research arm of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In December alone, China's mobile phone sales tumbled 32.5 percent year on year, signaling a more sluggish market, said CAICT.

On Tuesday, ZTE, China's biggest listed telecom equipment maker, became the first major Chinese smartphone vendor to release a foldable dual-screen smartphone, Axon M, which will be available from Saturday at a starting price of 3,888 yuan ($600).

It's time to bring consumers "tech-savvy" products to create a new market space when the whole market is close to saturation, said Cheng Lixin, chief executive of ZTE's mobile devices.

Smaller Chinese smartphone vendors, including 360 and Meizu, have also unveiled high-end and innovative products and planned to expand overseas to seek opportunities amid the "tough" domestic market environment.

Xiaomi, which is reported to launch an initial public offering this year, aims to double overseas revenue in 2018 by expanding in India and Europe. It's also "seriously preparing" to enter the US market, Xiaomi Chairman Lei Jun said last month.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.