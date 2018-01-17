LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Amazon China: 80 percent buyers born in the 80s and 90s

1
2018-01-17 10:40chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Online retailer Amazon has said Chinese consumers were keen to buy quality products with personalized characteristics on the online shopping platform in 2017.

An overseas online shopping analyst report released by Amazon China Tuesday shows that online shoppers tend to buy goods produced by well-known manufacturers.

Vice president of Amazon China Gu Fan explains.

"We find that the pursuit of quality has appeared as a standard feature for each consumer when shopping. In the Top 50 list of search terms at Amazon Global, 84 percent are about the brand of goods. So a lot of customers now care about the brands. For the second feature, personalization of the product was important, including individual choice on the color of the products."

The report also showed that most buyers on the overseas e-commerce platform were young people, with nearly 80 percent being born in the 80s and 90s. Over 90 percent have a college degree or above.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.