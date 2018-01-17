Amazon China: 80 percent buyers born in the 80s and 90s

Online retailer Amazon has said Chinese consumers were keen to buy quality products with personalized characteristics on the online shopping platform in 2017.

An overseas online shopping analyst report released by Amazon China Tuesday shows that online shoppers tend to buy goods produced by well-known manufacturers.

Vice president of Amazon China Gu Fan explains.

"We find that the pursuit of quality has appeared as a standard feature for each consumer when shopping. In the Top 50 list of search terms at Amazon Global, 84 percent are about the brand of goods. So a lot of customers now care about the brands. For the second feature, personalization of the product was important, including individual choice on the color of the products."

The report also showed that most buyers on the overseas e-commerce platform were young people, with nearly 80 percent being born in the 80s and 90s. Over 90 percent have a college degree or above.