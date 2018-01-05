LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Alipay payments record

1
2018-01-05 10:50shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Hangzhou made a new record in terms of mobile payments through Alipay, with 84 percent of payments conducted through users' smartphones, according to the latest figures from Alipay, an online payment platform of Alibaba.

The ratio of mobile payments in Hangzhou ranked second in Zhejiang Province, only after Zhoushan's 88 percent, and Ningbo ranked the third with 83 percent.

In Hangzhou, Alipay is widely used for more than 100 public services, and it is most popular for purchasing Metro tickets and public transportation cards.

More than 700 parking spaces at 48 parking lots along streets in Xihu District have been equipped with sensors under the ground surface, which are connected to an automatic fee-charging system. Drivers don't need to pay the parking fee with cash or bank cards.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.