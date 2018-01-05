Alipay payments record

Hangzhou made a new record in terms of mobile payments through Alipay, with 84 percent of payments conducted through users' smartphones, according to the latest figures from Alipay, an online payment platform of Alibaba.

The ratio of mobile payments in Hangzhou ranked second in Zhejiang Province, only after Zhoushan's 88 percent, and Ningbo ranked the third with 83 percent.

In Hangzhou, Alipay is widely used for more than 100 public services, and it is most popular for purchasing Metro tickets and public transportation cards.

More than 700 parking spaces at 48 parking lots along streets in Xihu District have been equipped with sensors under the ground surface, which are connected to an automatic fee-charging system. Drivers don't need to pay the parking fee with cash or bank cards.