HSBC opens China Desk in Poland

HSBC has launched a business desk in Poland to facilitate trade and investment flows between China and countries in Central and Eastern Europe as two-way business increases dramatically under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The bank's new China Desk will focus, in particular, on Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, which together have attracted the bulk of China's investment in the region.

According to research consultancy Rhodium Group, Chinese investment in these five countries increased to 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) between 2000 and 2016.

The new service in Warsaw brings the number of HSBC's China Desks to 24 globally.

Officially launched in 2012, HSBC's China Desks now cover six continents, including 11 markets in the Asia-Pacific region, five in Europe, four in the Middle East and Africa, and four in the Americas.

These operations, covering major destinations for China's outbound direct investments, support domestic companies and their foreign counterparts in identifying new business opportunities and accessing financial products in a range of currencies, including yuan, along the Belt and Road Initiative region.