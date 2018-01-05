LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Smartphone brands grow overseas

1
2018-01-05 09:39shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Chinese smartphone brands will expand overseas in 2018 because the domestic market has become saturated, research firms said yesterday.

Both leading and startup brands will have to turn to emerging overseas markets to grow their sales and market share, as Xiaomi has done in India and Transsion in Africa, they said.

By 2017, Oppo led the Asian smartphone market with a 15 percent share, followed by 13 percent for Vivo, 12 percent for Xiaomi, 12 percent for Samsung and 11 percent for Huawei, said research firm Counterpoint.

Global smartphone output hit 1.46 billion units in 2017, up 6.5 percent from a year ago. For 2018, TrendForce forecasts production at around 1.53 billion units, up just 5 percent.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.