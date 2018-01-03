LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

PMI expands fastest in 4 months

1
2018-01-03 10:19shine.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

China's manufacturing activity expanded in December at the quickest pace in four months to confirm steady economic growth in 2017, a private report showed yesterday.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchase Managers' Index increased to a four-month high of 51.5 for December from November's 50.8, according to the survey conducted by financial information service provider Markit and sponsored by Caixin Media Co.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

An increase in production led to higher purchasing activity, with the rate of growth accelerating to a four-month high.

At the same time, capacity pressures continued to build, with backlogs rising as workforce numbers declined further, the report said.

Sub-indices showed that input prices eased to a four-month low, while growth in output prices slowed marginally.

"Manufacturing operating conditions improved in December, reinforcing the notion that economic growth has stabilized in 2017 and has even performed better than expected," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said.

However, Zhong warned that growth this year may face downward pressure due to the government's tightening monetary policy and strengthening oversight on local government financing.

Released last week, the official PMI in December dipped to 51.6 from November's 51.8.

The average reading for the past year was 51.6, the highest in seven years.

Divergence of the official data from Caixin data is common as the official manufacturing PMI survey covers 3,000 large and small companies while the Caixin PMI measures 500 small and medium sized businesses.

The Bank of Communications in a report said the December official PMI showed China's domestic demand weakened but global economic recovery helped sustain exports.

BoCom economists said they expected China's economic growth to ease this year as slower investment growth would offset continued recovery of exports and consumption.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.