LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Facial recognition technology could be used in Beijing subway

1
2018-05-21 14:05chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A passenger swipes his smart phone at a subway station in Beijing.

A passenger swipes his smart phone at a subway station in Beijing.

Transportation authorities in Beijing are working on easier ways for passengers to pay for access to the city's subway system, including facial recognition technology, reports Beijing Youth Daily.

The facial recognition technology, which would also strengthen security checks, is likely to be put into test runs this year, according to the report.

This comes on the heels of a QR code payment system across the entire Beijing Subway system.

This now allows riders to scan a QR code through an app.

Scanning a QR code is said to be especially convenient at the stations near the Beijing Train Station, where the passengers sometimes have to queue for 30 minutes to buy a one-way ticket on the vending machines.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.