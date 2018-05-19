LINE

Shanghai taxis provide nighttime service for female passengers

2018-05-19

Shanghai Dazhong Taxi and Car Leasing Company tied red ribbons to 200 taxis in their fleet on Friday morning, marking the vehicles as "rose cars" targeted at female passengers, thepaper.cn reports.

Drivers of Shanghai Dazhong taxis with a red ribbon under the mirror must have no rule violations on their record for at least three years. They will take male passengers but will prioritize collecting female passengers.

The company has also launched a taxi booking service that caters exclusively for female passengers from 22:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The rose taxi fleet is likely to expand in cooperation with commercial areas, in an effort to provide better taxi service for female passengers at night.

The move by Shanghai Dazhong follows the killing of a 21-year-old woman in Zhengzhou earlier this month after riding in a car she hailed from ride share company Didi Chuxing.

 

　　

