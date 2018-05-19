AI makes transportation faster, safer, more comfortable

This year's World Intelligence Congress underway in north China's Tianjing is focused on Artificial Intelligence, which Chinese authorities say is a new driving force in economic and social development.

AI transportation is now becoming a buzzword in people's daily lives.

It includes riding a shared bike, swiping a QR code to enter the subway and ordering a taxi through apps.

AI transportation is also becoming a reality on the roads.

Stats suggest around 90% of road accidents worldwide are caused by driver error.

"Automated driving not only frees drivers from long and tiresome driving, but also ensures safe driving, even in bad weather," said Hou Dezao, head of research with the Ministry of Transport's Highway division.

"Improving efficiency is another advantage being brought about by automatic driving," adds Hou. "It provides for normal travelling speed and avoids over-braking and starting, meaning better energy conservation," notes Hou.

"Autonomous driving is also being implemented in subway and high-speed rail. It ensures the high efficiency of total rail line network," said Liu Ling with the China Railway Signal & Communication Corp.

AI technology also ensures that train and subway passengers do not need to wait in long queues to buy ticket or frequently to recharge their transportation cards.

"Intelligent transport covers not only driving and travelling, but also areas that people don't normally notice. When building a road or rail line, AI technology has been used to relieve workers from heavy work and ensure the accuracy of complex procedures. After the road or rail lines are put into use, AI technology saves labor resources in the maintenance and overhaul of the lines, and can avoid mistakes made by manual checks," said Zhang Tianlei, CEO of intelligent driving technology developer TrunkTech.