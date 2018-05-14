LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Popular WeChat account shut down over 'vulgar content' about flight attendant murder case

1
2018-05-14 13:21shine.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Popular WeChat account "Ergengshitang" was shut down permanently after "vulgar content" in an article sparked fury online, Chengdu Economic Daily reported.

"Ergengshitang" or midnight canteen, is owned by Hangzhou Ergeng Network Technology Co Ltd.

The account published an article on May 11 about the killing of a flight attendant which aroused much controversy and caught the attention of authorities.

The Cyberspace Administration of Zhejiang and Hangzhou called representatives from the account to have a meeting over the issue on May 12, when the account was closed for seven days.

Ding Feng, founder of the company, issued a statement on his WeChat Moments on May 13, announcing the decision to shut down "Ergengshitang" on WeChat and other platforms permanently.

He apologized for the "bad influence" the incident caused and said the founder of the account, Li Ming, will be removed from all his posts in the company.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.