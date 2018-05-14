Popular WeChat account shut down over 'vulgar content' about flight attendant murder case

Popular WeChat account "Ergengshitang" was shut down permanently after "vulgar content" in an article sparked fury online, Chengdu Economic Daily reported.

"Ergengshitang" or midnight canteen, is owned by Hangzhou Ergeng Network Technology Co Ltd.

The account published an article on May 11 about the killing of a flight attendant which aroused much controversy and caught the attention of authorities.

The Cyberspace Administration of Zhejiang and Hangzhou called representatives from the account to have a meeting over the issue on May 12, when the account was closed for seven days.

Ding Feng, founder of the company, issued a statement on his WeChat Moments on May 13, announcing the decision to shut down "Ergengshitang" on WeChat and other platforms permanently.

He apologized for the "bad influence" the incident caused and said the founder of the account, Li Ming, will be removed from all his posts in the company.