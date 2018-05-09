China calls for joint efforts with Japan, S Korea to accelerate FTA, RCEP negotiations

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China, Japan and South Korea should accelerate the negotiations for trilateral Free Trade Agreement and achieve the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at an early date.

Li made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Tokyo.

Chinese premier proposes 'China-Japan-S Korea+X' cooperation mode

China, Japan and South Korea should carry out joint projects in such areas as capacity cooperation, poverty reduction, disaster management and energy saving through a new cooperation mode of "China-Japan-South Korea+X," said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Chinese premier urges parties concerned to promote peace, stability on Korean Peninsula

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged the parties concerned to seize opportunity to promote denuclearization, and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.