Chinese premier proposes 'China-Japan-S Korea+X' cooperation mode

China, Japan and South Korea should carry out joint projects in such areas as capacity cooperation, poverty reduction, disaster management and energy saving through a new cooperation mode of "China-Japan-South Korea+X," said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Li made the proposal at a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in here in Tokyo.

He said that there are a large number of countries in Asia, and their development disparities are huge. China, Japan and South Korea, which are at the forefront of development in Asia, should give full play to their respective advantages in equipment, technology, capital and engineering construction to jointly open up the fourth-party even multi-party market to promote the rapid sound development of Asian countries.