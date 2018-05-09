LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese premier proposes 'China-Japan-S Korea+X' cooperation mode

1
2018-05-09 10:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China, Japan and South Korea should carry out joint projects in such areas as capacity cooperation, poverty reduction, disaster management and energy saving through a new cooperation mode of "China-Japan-South Korea+X," said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Li made the proposal at a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in here in Tokyo.

He said that there are a large number of countries in Asia, and their development disparities are huge. China, Japan and South Korea, which are at the forefront of development in Asia, should give full play to their respective advantages in equipment, technology, capital and engineering construction to jointly open up the fourth-party even multi-party market to promote the rapid sound development of Asian countries.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.