Shenzhen police makes China's biggest cocaine bust

2018-05-03 10:24chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Cocaine siezed during the largest cocaine seizure in the PRC's history. [Photo released by Shenzhen's Municipal Public Security Bureau]

Police in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province have made the biggest cocaine seizure since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Shenzhen's Public Security Bureau has announced on its Weibo account that police have seized a total of 1.3 tons of cocaine as part of a cross-border drug trafficking sting, which ran from July, 2017 to March, 2018.

Acting on a tip from Guangdong's provincial authorities, Shenzhen police have arrested 13 suspects, including 9 from Hong Kong.

The suspects had the drugs shipped from South America to the port of Shanwei in Guangdong, according to the police.

 

　　

