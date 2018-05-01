China, Dominican Republic establish diplomatic ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas Maldonado sign a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Photo/CGTN)

China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The communique was signed by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas.

"The Government of the Dominican Republic recognizes that there is but one China in the world, that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," according to the communique.

"Hence the Government of the Dominican Republic severs 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day," the communique said.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signature of this communique.

"The two Governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence," the communique said.

Diplomatic ties between China, Dominican Republic the 'common aspiration of the people': spokesperson

It is the general trend and common aspiration of the people for China and the Dominican Republic to establish diplomatic ties, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday. >>>