Diplomatic ties between China, Dominican Republic the 'common aspiration of the people': spokesperson

It is the general trend and common aspiration of the people for China and the Dominican Republic to establish diplomatic ties, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday.

The one-China principle is the international consensus, said An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to a communique signed by China and the Dominican Republic.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday morning.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signing.