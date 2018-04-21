Qing-style Peppa Pig cup goes viral in China

A white porcelain cup painted with the English cartoon figure Peppa Pig riding a bicycle through grassland. (Photo: Beijing Youth Daily)

The design and glazing of the porcelain cup makes it look like it dates back to the Qing Dynasty, reports the Beijing Youth Daily.

The creator of the cup, only identified by his surname Chen, says he's adept at traditional Chinese painting techniques. He says he wanted to add something new into the traditional Chinese elements of his paintings, so decided to add the modern cartoon character.

Copies of Chen's design have been spotted in some shops online, but Chen says he has not authorized any retailers to use his design.