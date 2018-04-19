LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

76ers, Mavs in preseason China visit

1
2018-04-19 14:15shine.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China will get a first-hand look at "the Process" next season when the Philadelphia 76ers play two preseason games there against the Dallas Mavericks.

The teams will meet on October 5 in Shanghai, then on October 8 in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province.

"It will be an honor to be the first 76ers team to play in front of the amazing fan base in China in October," Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid said in a statement released by the team.

Dikembe Mutombo, an NBA "global ambassador," was on hand on Tuesday in Shenzhen to make the announcement.

Philadelphia and Dallas will be the 16th and 17th teams to compete in the "NBA China Games" since the league first began playing in China in 2004.

"Getting a chance to play all over the world has always been a dream of mine and I'm excited to play in China in October," 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons said in a statement issued by the team. "I know the fans there are passionate about basketball and I'm really looking forward to the trip to Shanghai and Shenzhen."

Embiid of Cameroon and Australian Simmons are two big pieces of the "Process," the years-long rebuilding strategy that finally has the 76ers in the playoffs this year for the first time since 2012.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the postseason for the second year in a row after a run of 15 playoff appearances in 16 years.

Mavericks veteran forward Dirk Nowitzki said in a statement, "When I played in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, I witnessed China's enthusiasm for basketball firsthand. It will be a fantastic experience for our franchise to play in China for the first time.

"We're also excited about the possibility of reconnecting with two great Chinese players who played for the Mavericks, Wang Zhizhi and Yi Jianlian," added the German, a 13-time NBA All-Star who was the 2011 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.