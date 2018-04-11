LINE

Politics

Xi says China, the world cannot develop without each other

2018-04-11

China's development cannot be achieved without the world, and the world also needs China for its development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

That is one of the important conclusions drawn from the past four decades of reform and opening-up in China, said Xi while meeting with incumbent and incoming members of the Board of Directors of the Boao Forum for Asia in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan. [Special coverage]

China will continue to staunchly stay on the path of peaceful development, pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up, and forge a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

The country will promote coordination and cooperation with other major countries, develop good-neighborly relationship with its neighbors, take a more active part in global governance, and work with the rest of the world to deal with challenges more effectively, the president noted.

Xi pledged that China will closely connect its own future with that of the world people and strive for both the wellbeing of the Chinese people and human progress.

Efforts will be made to further expand cooperation with others and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity, Xi said.

China will also promote the Belt and Road Initiative, follow the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, build a new platform for international cooperation to create new drivers of shared development, and deliver the benefits of the initiative to more countries and their people, he noted.

　　

