LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi meets former Kyrgyz president on bilateral cooperation

1
2018-04-11 20:12Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to boost cooperation, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday when meeting with former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference.[Special coverage]

Xi said that developing the strategic friendly relations between the two countries is an important part of China's endeavor to build a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.

China supports the development path and domestic, foreign policies that Kyrgyzstan adopts in light of its own conditions, and is delighted to see the achievements Kyrgyzstan has made in development, Xi said.

The two sides have reaped important early harvests in their cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative over recent years, which is of great significance to the economic and social development of the two countries, Xi said.

"I hope you, as the leader of the ruling party of Kyrgyzstan, will continue to play a positive role in promoting China-Kyrgyzstan relations," Xi said.

Atambayev said Xi's speech at the opening ceremony of BFA annual conference was impressive and pointed out the direction for the future of humanity.

He thanked China for helping Kyrgyzstan improve its economic and social development, adding that he will continue to be dedicated to advancing Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.