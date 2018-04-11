LINE

A delegation led by Austrian president arrives in Chengdu

1
2018-04-11 15:35CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who headed a large delegation including Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and members of the business community, arrives in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, April 11, 2018. /CGTN Photo

Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen, who headed a large delegation including Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and members of the business community, arrived in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

China and Austria have agreed to establish a strategic partnership and expand cooperation as well as joint efforts in science, infrastructure, financial services and tourism. An Austrian consulate general is expected to open in Chengdu.

This is the third stop after the Austrian president's visit to Beijing and Boao.[Special coverage]

By Liu Yang

 

　　

