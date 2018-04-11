General secretary urges Taiwan businesses to back '92 Consensus

People from Taiwan business circles should firmly uphold the 1992 Consensus and oppose "Taiwan independence", said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Xi made the remark while meeting with Vincent Siew, honorary chairman of the Taiwan-based Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation, on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province on Tuesday. [Special coverage]

Xi welcomed Siew and other Taiwan businesspeople to visit Boao and make joint efforts to draw the blueprint for cooperation and development in Asia.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up policy, and socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, Xi said.

He said that the Taiwan question is related to the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and he called on businesspeople from Taiwan to push for the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations.

People across the Straits are like family members, and the mainland would like to share development opportunities with Taiwan people, Xi said.

Xi called for joint efforts from those across the Straits to deepen economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, which will benefit the people and enterprises from Taiwan.

He said that he hoped compatriots across the Straits would shoulder their responsibilities, push the peaceful unification process and fulfill the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.