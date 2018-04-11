Xi meets other leaders, stresses joint efforts

President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, take a group photo with foreign leaders, dignitaries and spouses before the opening of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province on April 10, 2018. (Photo by XU JINGXING/CHINA DAILY)

President says nations should push for a more balanced globalization

President Xi Jinping met with a number of foreign leaders on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia on Monday. Here are highlights of their talks. [Special coverage]

Netherlands

While meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Xi said globalization is a historical trend that can bring benefits to many countries all over the world.

Xi called for joint efforts with the Netherlands to maintain open global economies, safeguard the multilateral trade system and push the development of economic globalization toward more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win results.

China hopes that the Netherlands will continue to play a constructive role in the European Union and make more contributions to healthy development of China-Europe relations, Xi said.

Rutte spoke highly of Xi's speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum.

The Netherlands hopes to deepen its cooperation with China, jointly build partnership relations under the Belt and Road Initiative and achieve mutual benefits, Rutte said.

The Netherlands attaches great importance to the significant role China is playing in international affairs, supports free trade and is dedicated to boosting Europe-China ties, he said.

Singapore

In his talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Xi said development of China-Singapore relations is closely related to China's reform and opening-up policy.

With socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a new era, Xi said, the two countries should make new strategic plans for the development of bilateral relations.

The two sides should work together on major projects and enhance cooperation under the Belt and Road framework, Xi said.

The president said he hoped Singapore would play a positive role in building a community of a shared future for China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Lee said Singapore supports the building of an international system based on international rules.

Policies unveiled at the Communist Party of China's 19th National Congress last year and the two sessions in March reflect China's visionary plan for its development, he said.

Singapore is dedicated to deepening ties with China, working together on major projects and cooperating under the Belt and Road, he said.

Pakistan

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Xi said it is very significant to enhance the China-Pakistan all-weather friendship and deepen strategic cooperation.

The relationship should be a model for the friendship between neighboring countries, Xi said, adding that the two sides should jointly build the Belt and Road.

China would like to enhance exchanges with Pakistan in all areas, continue to support each other and build a community of a shared future. The two sides should continue to build the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and enhance cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, energy and industrial parks, Xi said.

China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposes interference by any other countries in Pakistan's internal affairs, Xi said.

Abbasi said that Pakistan and China are brothers and the two countries have always supported each other in issues related to their core interests and major concerns.

He said Pakistan wants to enhance cooperation with China in areas like finance, energy, agriculture and infrastructure, which will greatly boost the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents at their meeting.

Mongolia

As he met with Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Xi said that the China-Mongolia relationship falls within a new historical period, and the two sides should push the development of the partnership under the principle of mutual trust, cooperation and win-win results.

Xi stressed that the two countries should respect each other's core interests. China has always respected the independence and sovereignty of Mongolia and the development path picked by the Mongolian people, he said.

China would like to boost exchanges at all levels with Mongolia and jointly build the Belt and Road, Xi said, adding that Mongolia is welcome to attend activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Mongolian prime minister said that he was deeply impressed by the speech delivered by Xi in the morning.

The open and inclusive development proposed by Xi has brought enormous opportunities for all countries including Mongolia, he said.

Mongolia firmly sticks to the one-China policy and firmly believes that Taiwan and Tibet are an indispensable part of China, he said.

Philippines

While meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Xi said China firmly upholds a friendly policy toward the Philippines and has the sincere desire to support its development.

The two countries should enhance connection of development strategies and push cooperation in all areas under the Belt and Road, Xi said.

China supports the Philippines in its fight against terrorism and illicit drugs, Xi said. The two sides should also enhance media ties, he added.

They should continue to handle the South China Sea issue properly and discuss joint exploration and cooperation to build the South China Sea into a sea of cooperation and friendship, he said.

Duterte expressed gratitude toward China for supporting his nation's economic and social development. The Philippines would like to proactively participate in building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and work more closely with China in areas like trade, fisheries, tourism, education, infrastructure, law enforcement and security, he said.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents after the meeting.