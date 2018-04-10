LINE

Politics

China, Mongolia pledge to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

2018-04-10 22:49Xinhua

China and Mongolia should push forward their comprehensive strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual trust, cooperation and win-win results, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh at the ongoing annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia in south China's Hainan Province. [Special coverage]

Xi said China will deepen its ties with Mongolia, stressing that both sides should respect and take care of each other's core interests.

China has always respected Mongolia's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the development path voluntarily chosen by its people, he said.

China will take advantage of the important opportunities brought by the linking of China's Belt and Road Initiative and Mongolia's Prairie Road development initiative to expand cooperation in various fields and people-to-people exchange, he said.

China welcomes Mongolia's active participation in the activities and development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi said.

Khurelsukh said he was impressed by Xi's keynote speech on Tuesday morning, adding that China's open and inclusive development will bring more opportunities to Mongolia.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia gives priority to strengthening cooperation with China and the Mongolian government firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Mongolia firmly believes that Tibet and Taiwan are inalienable parts of the Chinese territory, and issues concerning Tibet and Taiwan are China's internal affairs, he said.

Mongolia supports the Belt and Road Initiative, and highly appreciates China's contribution to the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, he said.

　　

