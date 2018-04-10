Globalization accords with common interests of all countries: Xi

Globalization accords with the common interests of all countries, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday when meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference. [Special coverage]

"We should actively adapt ourselves to globalization rather than halt our steps because of temporary difficulties or problems," Xi said.

"We should stick to an open development concept and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, and balanced so that its benefits are shared by all," the president said.

China and the Netherlands should uphold an open world economy, continue to safeguard multilateral trade regimes and promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, he said.