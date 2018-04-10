LINE

Xi urges Taiwan business community to promote cross-Strait peaceful development

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday urged Taiwan business community to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Xi made the remarks while meeting Vincent Siew, honorary chairman of the Taiwan-based Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.[Special coverage]

Xi called for the Taiwan business community to firmly adhere to the 1992 Consensus and oppose "Taiwan independence".

He said the Chinese mainland is willing to share the development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, deepen the cross-Strait economic and cultural exchange and cooperation, and bring tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises.

　　

