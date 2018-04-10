Senior Chinese official hails community with shared future for Asia, humanity

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the Media Leaders Summit for Asia in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of building a community with a shared future for Asia and humanity.[Special coverage]

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Media Leaders Summit for Asia in south China's Sanya Monday, during the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia.

With the dramatic development and restructuring of the world, Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, put forward a series of thoughts that concern the destiny of humanity, including the call for building a community with a shared future for Asia and humanity, which offers Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to promoting the peace and development of the world, and the prosperity and progress of Asia, according to Huang.

China is willing to join hands with Asia and the world to continue to seek for new ways to innovate and share the gains of development, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary of reform and opening up, Huang said in his speech on promoting the open and innovative spirit and facilitating the prosperity and development of Asia.

Huang also said that an open and innovative Asia, and a prosperous and developing world provide a grand stage for media from all countries to advance together and showcase themselves.

He asked Asian media outlets to uphold the call of the era, promote the innovative spirit, build consensus on cooperation, push for dialogues between nations, and spread the voice of Asia.

They should play an active role in encouraging and applauding the revitalization of Asia, telling the stories of Asian innovations and the cooperation and win-win relations of the countries, in order to fully play the role of guiding positive opinion, and help build a beautiful world and a beautiful Asia, Huang continued.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 300 people, including over 140 leaders of major media outlets from 40 Asian countries, as well as scholars on culture and other representatives.