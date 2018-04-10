UN chief cautions against isolationism, protectionism in globalization

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that globalization is universal and the world should not make globalization fair by isolationism, protectionism or exclusion.[Special coverage]

"I am deeply convinced that globalization is universal and it has brought many benefits such as the integration of world economies and expansion of trade," Guterres said.

He made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference held in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

"Our destination must be a fair globalization that leaves no one behind," the secretary-general said.

He also hailed the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying that the ambitious initiative could significantly promote fairness, peace and prosperity across the world.

Although hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty in the world, he said there was still a vast number of people left behind.

"China's move to eradicate poverty proved that it is indeed possible to leave no one behind," he said.

Stating that climate change remained a challenge to promote universal peace and prosperity, Guterres commended China's global leadership before and after the Paris agreement, politically and practically.

The agenda of this year's BFA annual conference reflects the optimism of Asia as the most dynamic regional economy in the world, he added.

The conference runs from April 8 to 11 in Boao, a town in Hainan, and is themed "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity."