Four decades of reform, opening-up give valuable inspirations: Xi

1
2018-04-10 10:14Xinhua

Four decades of reform and opening-up has provided many valuable inspirations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference Tuesday.[Special coverage]

"The most important one is that for any country or nation to achieve rejuvenation, they must follow the logic of history and the trend of the times in their pursuit of progress and development," Xi said in Boao, a town in southern island province of Hainan.

"China's reform and opening-up meets its people's aspiration for development, innovation and a better life. It also meets the global trend toward development, cooperation and peace," Xi said.

　　

