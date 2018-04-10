Opening ceremony of 2018 Boao Forum for Asia kicks off

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) kicked off on Tuesday in Boao, a town in the southern island province of Hainan.[Special coverage]

The theme of this year's annual conference is "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity", which started from April 8 and will finish on 11 in Boao.

The BFA has been expanding its scale and influence since it was established 17 years ago, and has played a unique role in building consensus, deepening regional cooperation, boosting common development, and resolving Asian and global problems.