Opening ceremony of 2018 Boao Forum for Asia kicks off

1
2018-04-10 09:40CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) kicked off on Tuesday in Boao, a town in the southern island province of Hainan.[Special coverage]

The theme of this year's annual conference is "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity", which started from April 8 and will finish on 11 in Boao.

The BFA has been expanding its scale and influence since it was established 17 years ago, and has played a unique role in building consensus, deepening regional cooperation, boosting common development, and resolving Asian and global problems.

　　

