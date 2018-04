President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in south China's Hainan Province which will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.[Special coverage]

The annual conference this year, with the theme of "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity", started from April 8 and will finish on 11 in Boao, a town in the southern island province of Hainan.