Chinese soccer fans to flock to Russia for World Cup

Figures released by FIFA show that football fans in China have bought almost 37,000 tickets to the Russian World Cup, reports Russia's Sputnik News.

FIFA also confirmed that 1.7 million tickets have been sold worldwide since ticketing opened last September. Just over half of those tickets were sold to foreign citizens.

Over 100,000 visitors from China are expected to visit Russia during the World Cup, which is being held across 11 Russian cities. Travel agency RuTravel in Yekaterinburg says they will be offering short trips tailored to Chinese visitors. And starting in June, Air China will schedule two additional direct flights between Beijing and Moscow.

World Cup ticket holders can apply for a Fan ID that grants them visa-free entry to Russia between June 4 and July 25.

The World Cup will kick off on June 14 and will run until July 15.