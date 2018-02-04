LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

UN Postal Administration issues stamp sheet for Chinese Lunar New Year

1
2018-02-04 13:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) is issuing a special personalized stamp sheet to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The stamp sheet, which is scheduled for issuance on Feb. 2, consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.15 U.S. dollars, with the UN logo on the left and paper-cut images of dogs on the right, as the Chinese lunar year for 2018 is the Year of the Dog.

The dogs are in gold and red, the two traditional colors for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 16.

This new sheet will be the ninth of the UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series.

The tabs of the stamps and the background design were illustrated by Tiger Pan, a renowned packaging designer, said UNPA.

According to the artist, the inspiration for the animal stamp design arose from "figure-ground reversal," which perfectly interprets the meanings of "cooperation" and "sharing."

The sheet is designed by Sergio Baradat of the UNPA's design team.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.