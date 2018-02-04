UN Postal Administration issues stamp sheet for Chinese Lunar New Year

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) is issuing a special personalized stamp sheet to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The stamp sheet, which is scheduled for issuance on Feb. 2, consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.15 U.S. dollars, with the UN logo on the left and paper-cut images of dogs on the right, as the Chinese lunar year for 2018 is the Year of the Dog.

The dogs are in gold and red, the two traditional colors for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 16.

This new sheet will be the ninth of the UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series.

The tabs of the stamps and the background design were illustrated by Tiger Pan, a renowned packaging designer, said UNPA.

According to the artist, the inspiration for the animal stamp design arose from "figure-ground reversal," which perfectly interprets the meanings of "cooperation" and "sharing."

The sheet is designed by Sergio Baradat of the UNPA's design team.